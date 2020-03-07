Meghan Markle’s ‘acting’ turned Prince Harry into an ‘awful sad man’

Meghan Markle has recently been bashed by a royal photographer for destroying Prince Harry’s happiness and turning him into an "awful sad man."

According to royal photographer Arther Edwards, the former royal was merely acting during the first half of her marriage to Prince Harry. He accused her of “playing a very good part.”

During a one-on-one conversation with Dan Wootton on talkRADIO, Edwards said, “She is an actress and for the first year I thought she was wonderful. I thought she was a great ambassador for the country. I now realize it was acting. She turned Harry into this dour, awful sad man.”

Once Wootton interjected and asked, “So you think Meghan was acting when she first took on the royal role? Edwards responded by saying, “I think she was playing a very good part. “They say Meghan gets what Meghan wants but I’ll tel you this, she’s lost the love of the British public and she’s got to work very hard to get that back.””

The radio host then went on to say, “It feels like Meghan had made her mind up” and that “nothing was going to keep her in the UK in the end.”

Edwards concluded the conversation by stating, “And you wonder what it is in America that’s drawn her there - whether she’s had an offer of a big film.

“I wouldn’t be surprised because any producer that would put her in a film would sell a lot of tickets because we would all want to go and see it,” he said.

Edwards further added, “I personally think that he will come back and whether she comes or not, I don’t know. He will miss it so much. He’ll miss his own family and he’ll miss this country.”