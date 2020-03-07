Meghan Markle under fire for ruining Duchess Camilla’s speech

It recently came to light that Meghan Markle has gotten Duchess Camilla “very upset” soon after the latter gave a speech on domestic abuse.

According to royal insiders, Meghan has broken a royal pact which forbade her from overstepping the Duchess’s work, in the eyes of the media.

It was reported that the Duchess worked tirelessly for over three or four months in an attempt to deliver this speech close to international women’s day.

An insider was quoted saying, “Camilla’s work is very important to her and her decision to highlight the scourge of domestic violence at the 10th ¬anniversary of Women of the World was a carefully thought-out plan.

“Over the last four years she has worked tirelessly, mostly behind the scenes but to great effect, to use her platform and personal experiences to highlight the issue and help sufferers.

"Of course it was known Harry and Meghan would be doing engagements this week, some privately, but everyone was in agreement that Camilla’s speech should take precedence. Unfortunately some people had other ideas.”

The issue arose when Meghan “refused to listen” to the pleas of the same staff members, whom she sacked back when she resigned as a royal, and insisted for her pictures from her theater visit to be sent to the London Evening Standard post haste.

Check out the pictures below:



