Duchess Camilla launches hashtag for domestic abuse awareness

Duchess Camilla has always been well-known for her work for domestic abuse awareness. She has always been a front runner for de-stigmatizing domestic abuse for both men and women. She has been at her initiative for more than 10 years already.

Currently, the Duchess has relaunched her campaign on social media through the hashtag #EveryonesProblem. The hashtag and the initiative at large is backed up by a large number of internationally recognized charities like Refuge and SafeLives, both of which the Duchess has worked with in the past, at some point.

Through her work she aims to widen the reach of her initiative as, it is still considered rather taboo by many across the globe.

During her speech on March sixth, the Duchess spoke openly about her campaign and the issues it aims to work on.

“I find it almost impossible to think that any friend of mine might be living under that horrific threat, without my knowing it, but that is the power of coercive control and violence in the home.” She stated, “It is characterized by silence–silence from those that suffer–silence from those around them, and silence from those who perpetrate abuse.”

“This silence is corrosive; it leaves women, children and men carrying the burden of shame. It prevents them from speaking out about the abuse and it prevents them from getting help. And at its worst it can be fatal.”

The Duchess strongly believes that domestic abuse is not just the issue of the victim or the aggressor, but it “affects everybody.” As a result of that she urged people to “get up and talk about their experiences. No one knows what goes on behind any front door. It doesn't matter who you are.”