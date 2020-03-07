Kumail Nanjiani to play a Bollywood star in MCU's 'The Eternals:' Find out

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kumail Nanjiani has spilled the beans on his much-hyped role in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Eternals.
In a recent interview with Collider, the Silicon Valley star delved into details about his role in the film, sharing that he is playing a Bollywood star named Kingo.
"A lot of it takes place in the present day. My character, for instance, is like 'OK we're supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know.' So I become a Bollywood movie star, that’s my secret identity. We’re supposed to keep quiet and I’ve become the biggest Bollywood movie star," Kumail revealed.
Moreover, the Pakistani-origin actor disclosed that the film is all set to a have a Bollywood-style dance number performed by him.
"I was like, we went from, like, none of us, to so many in one scene! I took months of Bollywood dance classes to prepare for that. It’s really a workout... and you know, there's like 52 dancers, and 51 of them are professional dancers, and then there's me!" the 42-year-old actor said.
Kumail underwent a major transformation for his role in MCU’s The Eternals and his beefed-up pictures went viral on the internet.
The star-studded movie will feature power-packed performances from actors like Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Don Lee and Kumail Nanjiani, amongst various others.
