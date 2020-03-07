Kumail Nanjiani to play a Bollywood star in MCU's 'The Eternals:' Find out

Kumail Nanjiani has spilled the beans on his much-hyped role in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s The Eternals.

In a recent interview with Collider, the Silicon Valley star delved into details about his role in the film, sharing that he is playing a Bollywood star named Kingo.

"A lot of it takes place in the present day. My character, for instance, is like 'OK we're supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know.' So I become a Bollywood movie star, that’s my secret identity. We’re supposed to keep quiet and I’ve become the biggest Bollywood movie star," Kumail revealed.

Moreover, the Pakistani-origin actor disclosed that the film is all set to a have a Bollywood-style dance number performed by him.



"I was like, we went from, like, none of us, to so many in one scene! I took months of Bollywood dance classes to prepare for that. It’s really a workout... and you know, there's like 52 dancers, and 51 of them are professional dancers, and then there's me!" the 42-year-old actor said.

Kumail underwent a major transformation for his role in MCU’s The Eternals and his beefed-up pictures went viral on the internet.

The star-studded movie will feature power-packed performances from actors like Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Don Lee and Kumail Nanjiani, amongst various others.