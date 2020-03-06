close
Fri Mar 06, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 6, 2020

Brad Pitt to play MCU's superman?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 06, 2020

Brad Pitt is  one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors, who has played different roles throughout his career, except that of a  superhero.

However, a new report suggests Marvel Studios is in the process of trying to find the right role for the Oscar-winning actor, possibly of a superhero.

According to entertainment website "We Got This Covered", Marvel has been considering to  offer him the role of Hyperion,  a deliberate pastiche of DC’s Superman.

Earlier, similar reports had claimed that Marvel might  take Pitt to play a major villainous part.

Brad Pitt recently won  his first Oscar for his stellar performance in Quentin Tarantino directorial "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood".


