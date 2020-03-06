Brad Pitt to play MCU's superman?

Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors, who has played different roles throughout his career, except that of a superhero.



However, a new report suggests Marvel Studios is in the process of trying to find the right role for the Oscar-winning actor, possibly of a superhero.

According to entertainment website "We Got This Covered", Marvel has been considering to offer him the role of Hyperion, a deliberate pastiche of DC’s Superman.

Earlier, similar reports had claimed that Marvel might take Pitt to play a major villainous part.

Brad Pitt recently won his first Oscar for his stellar performance in Quentin Tarantino directorial "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood".



