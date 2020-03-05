Kim Kardashian addresses plagiarism claims over North West's 'copied' ZaZa song

International media outlets have blown the internet up with stories regarding North West’s singing debut at Kanye’s Yeezy show.



However, it seems that the song North is singing is strikingly similar to that of Youtube star ZaZa’s What I Do.

This alleged plagiarism didn’t sit right with ZaZa’s family, and as a result of that, they hit up the internet and posted both videos side by side on their official Instagram account, requesting for some much needed credit.

ZaZa’s parents wrote, “In July of 2019, ZaZa & her dad went into the studio for the ultimate experience! To finally begin making the music she wanted to make.”

Her parents further went onto say, “What @kimkardashian (Kanye west) are doing with their daughter... with the inspiration of ZaZa & our family in mind is okay... we not mad BUT PLS SHOW LOVE AND SUPPORT TO THE ORIGINAL FIRST!!! We admire Kanye West, and adore his journey. However, we don’t wanna feel like our daughter’s journey in the world of entertainment is being STIFLED.”

Check the post out below:

In attempt to manage the situation, Kim responded to the post in full, writing, “We love you, North is a huge fan and records in the studio all the time with her dad and is inspired by ZaZa and loves Lay Lay too! Today’s performance of North’s remix of ZaZa’s song was something she asked to do at the last minute and a complete surprise. I didn’t mean to not give credit where credit was due. Would love for the girls to meet soon.”



She also made sure to give ZaZa proper credit in a follow-up tweet.

Check that out below:



