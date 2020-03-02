Meghan Markle will attend this year's Met Gala in a ‘glamorous androgynous’ look

Meghan Markle has reportedly been invited to attend the glitzy Met Gala this year, alongside Vogue editor Edward Enninful, according to a source.



The Daily Mail quoted a source as saying that the former royal will adopt a ‘glamorous androgynous’ look for the event on March 4.

This is going to mark Meghan’s first Hollywood appearance after she bid farewell to the British monarchy on January 9, 2020.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is on Virginia Woolfe’s Orlando, which sees its main character change sex.

“The Met Gala is for the Who’s Who of showbusiness. Naturally Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list, and Edward’s team are excited that the two will go together,” the source said.

“Meghan is keen to step out occasionally without Harry so that she can establish herself once more in Hollywood,” it added.