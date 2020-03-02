close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
March 2, 2020

Meghan Markle will attend this year's Met Gala in a ‘glamorous androgynous’ look

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 02, 2020
Meghan Markle to attend this year's Met Gala in a ‘glamorous androgynous’ look

Meghan Markle has reportedly been invited to attend the glitzy Met Gala this year, alongside Vogue editor Edward Enninful, according to a source.

The Daily Mail quoted a source as saying that the former royal will adopt a ‘glamorous androgynous’ look for the event on March 4.

This is going to mark Meghan’s first Hollywood appearance after she bid farewell to the British monarchy on  January 9, 2020.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is on Virginia Woolfe’s Orlando, which sees its main character change sex.

“The Met Gala is for the Who’s Who of showbusiness. Naturally Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list, and Edward’s team are excited that the two will go together,” the source said.

“Meghan is keen to step out occasionally without Harry so that she can establish herself once more in Hollywood,” it added. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment