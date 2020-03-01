Queen Elizabeth 'sensitive' towards Prince Harry due to Princess Margaret's struggles

Queen Elizabeth has been refereed to as one of the most pragmatic rulers ever to grace Great Britain. She has always remained ever so vigilant and sensitive throughout the Megxit fiasco for the sake of her grandson Prince Harry and monarchy.

However, one should not forget that underneath it all, she is a grandmother who finds history is repeating itself in regards to her grandson. For many, this decision has been rather shocking, however, the Queen seems to be taking the brunt of it as she is experiencing a bit of déjà vu.

During a conversation with PEOPLE, Lacey, a source close to the Queen stated, "She has a particular sensitivity to what Harry has been going through because of her closeness to Margaret and seeing the same dramas and tensions played out two generations ago."

She went on to say, "the younger-sibling syndrome is an enduring problem. The system has not found a way of giving them the recognition that they need."

In regards to how the Queen is responding to Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure, Lacey stated, "the Queen will be very disappointed." However, it is "her job is to survive.”

For anyone who is a royal history buff, Princess Margaret’s struggles with the royal family is and its impositions are well-known.

The stress of navigating life as a royal ‘spare’ is no easy feat and the Queen is well aware of Prince Harry’s feelings, because of what her sister had to go through.

According to royal biographer, Ingrid Seward, the Queen wont be sitting in on this exit, but has already taken necessary and appropriate measures to make sure Prince Harry and Meghan have open options to return home, if they so choose.

She was quoted as saying, "[The Queen] won’t dwell on the exit. She is very pragmatic. She has left the door open for Harry especially—the year of review was with Harry in mind."