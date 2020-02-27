Johnny Depp's texts carrying death threats to Amber Heard read in court

Hollywood star Johnny Depp reportedly used death threats against his ex-wife Amber Heard in his text messages to actor Paul Bettany, according to The Guardian.

The British daily reported that the text messages written by Depp have been heard at London's high court.

According to the paper, Depp allegedly sent a text in November 2013 to actor Paul Bettany saying: “Let’s burn Amber.” The same day, he allegedly texted Bettany saying: “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! ".



The report in The Guardian stated that the text messages were heard by the court during the hearing of actor's case against the Sun newspaper, after it published an article in 2018 in which it claimed Depp assaulted Heard.

It said Johnny Depp’s former lawyers had "accidentally" shared thousands of messages with the Sun’s lawyers.



The report said the texts have been produced before the court as part of the Sun’s case that Depp was abusive towards Heard.