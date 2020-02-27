close
Thu Feb 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 27, 2020

Johnny Depp's texts carrying death threats to Amber Heard read in court

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 27, 2020

Hollywood star Johnny Depp reportedly  used death threats against  his ex-wife Amber Heard in his text messages to actor Paul Bettany, according to The  Guardian

The British daily reported that  the text messages written by Depp have been heard at London's high court.

According to the paper,  Depp allegedly sent a text in November 2013 to actor Paul Bettany saying: “Let’s burn Amber.” The same day, he allegedly texted Bettany saying: “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! ".

The report in The  Guardian stated that the text messages were heard by the court during the hearing of actor's  case against the Sun newspaper, after it published an article in 2018 in which it claimed Depp assaulted Heard.

It said  Johnny Depp’s former lawyers had "accidentally" shared thousands of messages with the Sun’s lawyers.

The report said the texts have been produced before the court as part of the Sun’s case that Depp was abusive towards Heard.

Latest News

More From Entertainment