Robert Pattinson opens up about horrifying paparazzi encounters

The big faces of showbiz always remain in limelight due to their fame as they attract all sorts people around them. But this time around, actor Robert Pattinson has revealed terrifying paparazzi encounters from his Twilight era that continued to haunt him.

The actor, who attracted a lot of attention because of his beloved character Edward Cullen that made him paparazzi’s favourite star, opened up about being haunted by terrifying paparazzi encounters.

During an interview, the actor said sometimes the situation would go out of hand and he would ride in trunks of cars to avoid photographers.



And although things are not as intense anymore when it comes to his encounters with photographers, the actor asserted that he still takes extra measures, just in case.



He revealed that even today, whenever he steps out, he covers himself up with “protective armour,” hoods and hats.

In his upcoming film, the actor will feature as one of the most popular DC superheroes, those hats and hoods might come in handy when the become the centre to attraction once again.



Batman film will feature Robert as a young Bruce Wayne who has just started his journey as the caped crusader.

The movie, which is scheduled to release on June 25, 2021, will also feature Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Colin Farrell.

