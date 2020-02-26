David Beckham reveals the moment he fell in love with Victoria Beckham: WATCH

David Beckham has come forth revealing what made him fall for his wife Victoria Beckham in a throwback video that is doing the rounds on the internet lately.

In a throwback clip that Victoria shared recently, the power couple can be seen giving an interview during their early relationship days.

“What made you fall in love with Victoria?” the off-camera interviewer asked David.

“I couldn’t put my finger on one thing, it was everything, the whole package,” the former footballer said while smiling at Victoria. “I just fell in love with her.”

Victoria then asked, “With me?”



“Yeah, with you, darling,” he said, before saying, “It’s time to go I think.”

The former Spice Girls singer cheekily asks, “Am I boring?”

“No, darling, you’re brilliant but I’m tired,” David said before Victoria hugs him.

Captioning the video, Victoria wrote, “So sweet! I love u @davidbeckham x.”



Reacting to the video, David made fun of his red bandana and commented, ““I think this might have been my boy band stage, why did U let me wear this @victoriabeckham."