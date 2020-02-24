TV actress Sarah Khan lets her fans in on whether she is a feminist or not

Sarah Khan was asked on Instagram whether she was a feminist or not and the actress' response may not settle well with some of her fans.

"Are you feminist," asked one of her fans on Instagram. Sarah, who has over three million followers on Instagram, answered in the negative.

Explaining the reason why she is not a feminist Sarah wrote", "Woman have greater power than men, why fight for equality?"

Below is her answer which she gave during a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram stories.:



