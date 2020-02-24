Queen Elizabeth II wants Megxit to be 'over and done with'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be in the midst of a hard transition process and are still working on building a brand for themselves post the retraction of their ‘royal’ title.

According to a recent report, new information has come out which reveals the Queen’s feelings towards the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A source close to the Queen revealed, "she generally doesn’t want to talk about it. The Queen has been keen to get this resolved because she sees it is damaging to the monarchy and on a personal level I think this has been rather hurtful for her. She has got to the point where she doesn’t want to think about it anymore, she just wants it over and done with."

While this might sound like the Queen is cutting the prince off from the royal family, it couldn’t be further from the truth. This change has been hard for the Queen, and understandably so, however, as a ruling monarch who has public interest at heart, she was required to ‘draw the line.’

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith revealed to Vanity Fair, that “by ruling against their use of the Sussex Royal brand, she drew the line on exploiting their royal connection for profit.”

“I think in the process she has showed the sort of flexibility and adherence to standards that strengthen the monarchy."