PSL 2020: Islamabad United win toss, put Lahore Qalandars into bat

LAHORE: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan won the toss and decided to bowl first in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League – 2020 here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night. This is the second T20 match of the fourth day of the tournament.



Lahore Qalandars, the hosts, are playing their second match of the fifth edition in the tournament after they lost their first encounter to Multan Sultans by five wickets at their home ground on Friday.

On the other hand, Islamabad United have already played two matches – losing the first by three wickets to Quetta Gladiators on the opening day at Karachi and winning the second by a big margin of eight wickets against Multan Sultans at Lahore on Saturday. They have earned two points while Lahore Qalandars could not get any point so far.