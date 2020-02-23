Quentin Tarantino, wife Daniella Pick blessed with first child in Israel

Acclaimed Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick welcomed their first child in Israel on Saturday.



“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child," a representative revealed in a statement.

Earlier, the representative announced the news of the couple’s pregnancy stating, “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby.”

The couple tied the knot in November 2018, after getting engaged in 2017.

"They got married in an intimate and private wedding with close friends and family in their place in Los Angeles," Daniella's rep told E! News at the time.

"The ceremony was inside in front of a small group of family and friends including Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Eli Roth. There were only about 20 people and it was very intimate and private," another source added.

"THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE. We're so excited and happy to celebrate our engagement here in ISRAEL," Daniella wrote on Instagram at the time of their engagement. "Thanks for your kind wishes. We feel truly blessed."