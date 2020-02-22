Jennifer Aniston’s hairstylist Chris McMillan announces THIS major beauty news?

Jennifer Aniston’s hairstylist Chris McMillan, who invented the very famous ‘Rachel’ haircut, announced a major beauty news recently.

The hairstylist is all set to launch a new line of hair and scalp products in collaboration with skincare brand Drunk Elephant.

The line will be available on March 1 at select stores including Sephora, Space NK and McMillan's salon in Beverly Hills, as well as online at Cult Beauty and Drunk Elephant's site.

The ecstatic news was shared by Chris on his Instagram in a post in which he wrote, “I'm [terrible] with secrets. But today is the day I can actually share how excited I am about this over 2 year project I've been working on," McMillan wrote. "I am so proud and in love with this product and I know you will be too. HEALTHY SCALP HEALTHY HAIR. It's as simple as that. Makes sense to collaborate with a skincare line to seamlessly head (no pun intended) to hair."

Jennifer Aniston previously gushed over Chris during a speech she delivered at the 2018 InStyle Awards.



"There's something kind of miraculous that happens when you sit in his swivel chair. And it's not just a cut and a dry," she shared at the time. "You feel strangely better from the inside out, having been in his company."