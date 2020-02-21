Bilal Ashraf lauds Quetta Gladiators’ Azam Khan for blistering innings in PSL opener





Azam Khan turned out to be a hero for defending champions Quetta Gladiators as they started their quest for a second successive title with a smashing three-wicket win over Islamabad United in their opening match of HBL Pakistan Super League here at the National Stadium on Thursday night.



Lavishing praise on the 21-year-old rookie cricketer, Pakistani showbiz star Bilal Ashraf said: "I am so happy and so proud of you [Azam Khan]."

Facilitating Gladiators on stunning victory, the actor shared a video clip on Instagram, showing the emerging star in triumphant mood along with his father Moeen Khan, who can be heard saying the he could smash century if remained undefeated.



"Azam Khan will be Quetta Gladiators’ trump card in HBL PSL 5,"Moin Khan - coach of the defending champions - was reported to have predicted about his son earlier this week.







Azam Khan, son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan and the head coach of Gladiators, scored 33-ball 59 from. The young cricketer had attracted a lot of criticism over his selection with many claiming that his was a case of blatant nepotism.



