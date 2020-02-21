close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
Sports

Web Desk
February 21, 2020

Bilal Ashraf lauds Quetta Gladiators' Azam Khan for blistering innings in PSL opener

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 21, 2020


Azam Khan turned out to be a hero for defending champions Quetta Gladiators as they started their quest for a second successive title with a smashing three-wicket win over Islamabad United in their opening match of HBL Pakistan Super League here at the National Stadium on Thursday night.

Lavishing praise on the 21-year-old rookie cricketer, Pakistani showbiz star Bilal Ashraf said: "I am  so happy and so proud of you [Azam Khan]."

Facilitating Gladiators on stunning victory, the  actor  shared a video clip on Instagram, showing  the  emerging star  in triumphant mood along with his  father   Moeen Khan, who  can be heard saying the he could smash century if remained undefeated.

"Azam Khan will be Quetta Gladiators’ trump card in HBL PSL 5,"Moin Khan - coach of the defending champions -   was reported to have predicted about his son earlier this week.


Azam Khan, son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan and the head coach of Gladiators, scored  33-ball 59 from. The young cricketer had attracted a lot of criticism over his selection with many claiming that his was a case of blatant nepotism.


