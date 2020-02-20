close
Thu Feb 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Sports

Web Desk
February 20, 2020

PSL 2020 opening ceremony host becomes meme fodder on social media

Sports

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 20, 2020

KARACHI: As the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 kicked off on Thursday, Pakistanis on social media reacted to the underwhelming hosting by Ahmed Godil and quickly made him meme fodder on Twitter. 

As Godil attempted to warm up the crowd ahead of the performances scheduled for the ceremony, here's how people took aim at him on Twitter:-


Latest News

More From Sports