PSL 2020 opening ceremony host becomes meme fodder on social media

KARACHI: As the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 kicked off on Thursday, Pakistanis on social media reacted to the underwhelming hosting by Ahmed Godil and quickly made him meme fodder on Twitter.
As Godil attempted to warm up the crowd ahead of the performances scheduled for the ceremony, here's how people took aim at him on Twitter:-
