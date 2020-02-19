Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to no longer use Sussex branding or 'royal' title?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to not be out of the woods yet in regards to starting off fresh in Canada.

This is mainly due to the presence of a number of rules and protocols which seem to have followed them to their new home. Recently, issues surrounding their ‘royal’ title has come to light and are being pondered upon as we speak.

A royal source revealed to PEOPLE, “As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘royal’, in this context needed to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing.”

The main discussion revolves around the use to the very word ‘royal’, since it pops up during addresses towards the couple quite a bit.

With discussions still underway, it appears as though the couple will no longer be addressed with that title from this point on wards.

The Daily Mail reports that the Queen and other senior officials “are believed to have agreed it is no longer tenable for the couple to keep the word ‘royal’ in their ‘branding.'” This news comes in the wake of the Sussex couple’s mic-drop exit from royal life this past January.

Once their departure was announced, speculations towards their royal titles was an immediate thought for many royal fans and insiders. According to reports, the Sussex branding might be a distant memory associated with the couple, as the issue is “still being worked through” among officials within Buckingham Palace.