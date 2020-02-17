SHOCKING: Jennifer Aniston made Brad Pitt cry uncontrollably at SAG awards?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt sent their fans into a state of intense frenzy after they embraced each other at the 'Screen Actors Guild' awards weeks ago.



While both the former flames won an award each at the ceremony, they were in the news for more reasons than one.

According to a source cited by US Weekly, Jennifer made Brad cry hysterically after she won the 'Best Actress' award.

This happened when Brad watched The Morning Show actress’s acceptance speech and became so emotional that his eyes welled up.

Brad was seen wiping his tears, after seeing what his ex-wife had to say during her speech.

However, given the former couple’s history and chemistry, there is nothing romantic between the two at the moment, as confirmed by sources.

“There’s nothing romantic going on between Brad and Jen and they actually think it’s hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together,” an insider revealed.