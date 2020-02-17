Robert Pattinson reveals what he smells like and its not what you think

Robert Pattison can easily be dubbed as one of Hollywood's most good looking gentlemen. His appearance in Twilight only added to his fame. Ahead of the snippet launch of his Batman costume, Pattinson was called in for an interview with Allure magazine.

One of the most interesting revelations Pattinson made during the interview was in regards to how he smells. Or rather, how people explain he smells.

Pattinson stated, "Lots of people tell me I smell like a crayon.” Pattinson explained. The follow up question he was asked whether he was made of wax?" Pattinson quipped with a loud "Yes! Like I'm embalmed."

In regards to getting named one of the most good-looking-guys, Pattinson explained,” I never was really up for the good-looking-guy roles, because I've always been quite awkward when meeting people. My Harry Potter role was a good-looking guy, and it was a shock that it was quite easy to get. And then in Twilight, [Edward is] beautiful, beautiful, beautiful.”

“When I turned up for the audition, I had done a job where I'd dyed my hair black, but I had an inch and a half of roots, and I had waxed my body. And then I had a few months where I'd been drinking beer all day, so I had this hairless, chubby body. I looked like a baby with a wig on," the star quipped.

Even his friends now comment on his appearance, Pattinson explained, "After I did Twilight, [my friends said,] 'Oh, you're posing all of the time,' and I'm like, 'What are you talking about? I'm just standing. And none of you thought I was good-looking two years ago!'"