Brad Pitt's children react to his Oscar dedication and emotional speech for them

Hollywood bigshot Brad Pitt is filled with love to the core for all of the six children he shares with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.



And for that reason, the 56-year-old Ad Astra didn’t forget to make them part of his emotional speech as he bagged his first-ever Academy Award.

A source revealed to HollywoodLife that despite the kids not being too much into the industry or anything related to their parents’ careers in showbiz, they had been ecstatic about the big moment in their father’ acting career.

“Brad’s kids aren’t usually interested in the awards or much to do with his industry but an Oscar is a big deal and they know he won and they all messaged him to congratulate him,” the insider said.

“They loved that he gave them a shout out, that was a sweet moment for everyone. The older they get the more they appreciate what incredible talents their parents are. They know they are blessed and lucky to have Brad as their dad,” the source further spilled.

“But at the end of the day they’re still kids and he’s still just dad to them, not Brad Pitt the Oscar winner, they definitely keep his feet on the ground,” the grapevine added.

The Fight Club actor accepting his award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood had said to the Dolby Theatre: “[This] is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are parents to six children together: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13 and Knox and Vivienne, 11.