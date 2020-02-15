Sara Ali Khan thanks director Imtiaz Ali for film ‘Love Aaj Kal’

Sara Ali Khan has thanked Love Aaj Kal director Imtiaz Ali saying she learnt something new about life and love from him on the sets of the film.



The actress took to Instagram sharing unseen photos with the film director from the sets of the film and wrote, “Thank you Imtiaz Sir for bringing Zoe to life.”

The Simmba actor went on to say, “There’s not a single day on set with you that I didn’t learn something new about life, love and myself.”



“Wish we could do it all- all over again,” she further said.

Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, hit the screens on Valentine’s Day.

The film collected over 12 crore on the opening day.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan took to the photo-video sharing platform and thanked her fans saying, “Thank you #blessed #gratitude.”



