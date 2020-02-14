Jennifer Aniston shows off killer curves in new shoot, looks so good at 51

Jennifer Aniston, from vintage Dior gown at the SAG Awards to her latest photoshoot, has wowed her fans with her ageless style.

Jennifer, who turned 51 on February 11, does not seem to get older as she loves maintaining her fitness. In the latest abs-baring shoot for a magazine, the Friends star has shown off her incredible curves as she rocked a draped black gown by Versace with a cut-away around her stomach.

Sharing the 'birthday surprise' with her 27.5 million followers on Instagram, the actress thanked to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age and wrote:"turns out 51 is pretty fun."





While the release of the March issue cover coincided with Aniston’s birthday, which falls on February 11.



In another image, this time an edgy black and white shot, she wears a Celine biker jacket with nothing but an Azzedine Alaia body underneath and over-the-knee boots.

A third look features Aniston in a pale pink satin bralet paired with a leather pencil skirt, yet again showing a hint of her toned midriff.



