Tue Feb 11, 2020
Sports

Web Desk
February 11, 2020

Babar Azam makes his way to number five on ICC's Test batsmen rankings

Tue, Feb 11, 2020

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam reached a new career high when ICC placed him on number five  in the latest list issued  featuring the world's top Test batsmen. 

Babar’s instrumental 143 on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh saw him jump up two rankings above Australia’s David Warner and Cheteshwar Pujara of India.

Babar's feat was acknowledged by a tweet from the ICC's Twitter account. 

The 25-year-old enjoys the top spot in T20I as well as third place in the ODI format.

India’s skipper Virat Kohli continues to top the Test ranking for batsmen.

