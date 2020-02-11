Babar Azam makes his way to number five on ICC's Test batsmen rankings

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam reached a new career high when ICC placed him on number five in the latest list issued featuring the world's top Test batsmen.



Babar’s instrumental 143 on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh saw him jump up two rankings above Australia’s David Warner and Cheteshwar Pujara of India.



Babar's feat was acknowledged by a tweet from the ICC's Twitter account.



The 25-year-old enjoys the top spot in T20I as well as third place in the ODI format.

India’s skipper Virat Kohli continues to top the Test ranking for batsmen.