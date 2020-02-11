Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt reunited at an after Oscars party, avoid photographs

Oscar winner actor Brad Pitt had another run-in with her ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at a party after the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night.



Jennifer, who did not attend the 92nd Academy Awards, congratulated her ex on his historic win while attending Guy Oseary's annual Oscars party.

According to reports, this interaction of the exes lacked the same flirty vibe as they had at the SAG Awards last month.

It is was also reported that the duo were not photographed together at the party.

They were shot separately at other parties. Aniston was in a little black dress at Netflix's bash, while Pitt started his evening at the Governors Ball and Vanity Fair's Oscar after party.



