close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 11, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt reunited at an after Oscars party, avoid photographs

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 11, 2020

Oscar winner actor Brad Pitt had another run-in with her ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at a party  after the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night.

Jennifer, who did not attend  the 92nd Academy Awards, congratulated her ex on his historic win while attending Guy Oseary's annual Oscars party.

According to  reports, this  interaction of the exes lacked the same flirty vibe as they had  at the SAG Awards last month.

It is was also reported that   the duo  were not photographed together at the party. 

They were shot separately at other parties.  Aniston was in a little black dress at Netflix's bash, while Pitt started his evening at the Governors Ball and Vanity Fair's Oscar after party.


Latest News

More From Entertainment