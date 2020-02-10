Pakistan beat Bangladesh in first Test

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs in the first Test on the fourth morning on Monday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 168 in their second innings after resuming the day on 126-6.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who at 16 years, 359 days became the youngest-ever bowler to take a Test hat-trick on Sunday, finished with 4-26.

The hosts took just needed an hour and 25 minutes on the fourth day of the Rawalpindi Test to wrap up the victory. This was Pakistan’s second consecutive Test victory at home, following their win over Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Naseem Shah was awarded man of the match for his four wickets, while Yasir Shah was named player of the match.

On Sunday, teenage paceman Naseem Shah became the youngest player to record a Test hat trick. Just when Bangladesh seemed to have fought their way back into the match at 124-2 minutes before the close on the third day, Naseem destroyed them with three wickets off successive deliveries.

Naseem trapped Najumul Hossain Shanto leg before off the fourth ball of his seventh over for 38, then followed up with dismissals of Taijul Islam (lbw) and Mahmudullah (caught) with the next two deliveries.

Naseem had figures of 4-26 before he left the field with a shoulder injury.

Shanto and Mominul Haque, unbeaten on 37 at the close, had added 71 for the third wicket after they lost Saif Hassan on 16 and Tamim Iqbal on 34.

The second Test will be played after a two-month break, in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

