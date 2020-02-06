close
Thu Feb 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 6, 2020

Kim Kardashian's daughter gets stitches after falling off high chair

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 06, 2020

LOS ANGELES: Kim Kardashian revealed that her daughter Chicago needed medical emergency as she had fallen out of her high chair.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made a very shocking revelation at a talk show, saying  that her daughter Chicago had fallen out of her high chair as a result of which her face was cut and she had to receive stitches for the same. 

The reality star said her 2-year-old second-youngest child with Kanye West had a “big scar on her cheek” as the result of a scary fall, adding  that the toddler is doing fine but has had a big mark on one of her cheeks.

View this post on Instagram

Baby Chi

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on



Latest News

More From Entertainment