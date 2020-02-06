Kim Kardashian's daughter gets stitches after falling off high chair

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Kim Kardashian revealed that her daughter Chicago needed medical emergency as she had fallen out of her high chair.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made a very shocking revelation at a talk show, saying that her daughter Chicago had fallen out of her high chair as a result of which her face was cut and she had to receive stitches for the same.
The reality star said her 2-year-old second-youngest child with Kanye West had a “big scar on her cheek” as the result of a scary fall, adding that the toddler is doing fine but has had a big mark on one of her cheeks.
