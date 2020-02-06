Kim Kardashian's daughter gets stitches after falling off high chair

LOS ANGELES: Kim Kardashian revealed that her daughter Chicago needed medical emergency as she had fallen out of her high chair.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made a very shocking revelation at a talk show, saying that her daughter Chicago had fallen out of her high chair as a result of which her face was cut and she had to receive stitches for the same.

The reality star said her 2-year-old second-youngest child with Kanye West had a “big scar on her cheek” as the result of a scary fall, adding that the toddler is doing fine but has had a big mark on one of her cheeks.







