John Cena says WWE stars perfectly fit to the 'Fast & Furious' family

LOS ANGELES: John Cena, who is playing the role of Jakob Toretto - Dominic ’s younger brother - in the upcoming sequel of 'Fast & Furious', has explained that 'it's a perfect fit for WWE Superstars to join the Fast family'.

John is not the first WWE superstar to be a part of the Fast family as the Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (playing as Luke Hobbs), Roman Reigns (Matteo Hobbs) and Ronda Rousey (Kara) have already shone in the popular film.

The wrestler-actor is a latest entrant in the Fast family and will be seen playing the main antagonist, who just happens to be Dom's (Vin Diesel) younger brother Jakob Torreto.



The thrilling trailer, which was released last week, is heavily focused on the rivalry between Cena and Diesel's character. The fans expect nothing less than major fireworks when the movie hits theatres in May.



During an interview with a popular TV show, Cena was asked to explain why so many WWE wrestlers are being a part of the Fast franchise.

The 42-year-old responded as saying: "There's a certain passion for WWE. Whenever new performers come in, we always size them up and question their passion. The Fast legacy and the family is the same way. They're very meticulous with their choices because you need to be passionate [and] you need to know the responsibility to fans across the world."

"So I think it's a perfect fit for WWE Superstars to join the Fast family. And vice versa! I think a lot of members of the Fast family would make great WWE Superstars!," John added.