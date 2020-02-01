Marvel ropes in Owen Wilson for pivotal role in 'Loki' series: report

Marvel Studios’ is dropping another surprise for fans as rumour has it, Hollywood actor Owen Wilson has been roped in for the upcoming Loki series.

The series announced for Disney+ is reportedly bringing on board the Zoolander actor for a pivotal role in the show that will be premiering in Spring of 2021.

As per ComicBook, the actor has been finalized for a major part in the show, details of which have still been kept confidential.

The news, also reported by Variety, does not mention details about which character Wilson will be essaying or if a new part will be introduced for him specifically.

Apart from Wilson, the only other cast member to have reportedly become part of the series as of now, is Sophia Di Martino, who as per hearsay, will be featured as the female version of Loki.

On the other hand, reports have revealed that the series will be dealing with time travel as hinted in the original synopsis for the series.