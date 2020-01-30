Zac Efron reveals he is in a ‘serious relationship’ with THIS actress?

Zac Efron has come forth opening up about his love life and admitted to being in a serious relationship with actress Halston Sage.

According to Us Weekly, things between the two stars look rather serious. A source told the magazine that the two are “in a serious relationship and in love,” and even spent the holidays together.

The pair was romantically involved with each other back in April 2014, when they were seen enjoying a basketball game together, as per E! News.

Zac’s relationship news has come a month after he suffered from a major health scare while filming his new reality show, Killing Zac Efron, in Papua New Guinea.

“Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.,” Zac captioned an Instagram post, acknowledging the scare last December.



“I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!” he added.