Qatari ruler appoints new prime minister: state media

Qatar’s ruler on Tuesday accepted the resignation Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani and named Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani as his successor, the state news agency reported.

No reason was given for the change and it is unclear if Sheikh Abdullah remains the interior minister after stepping down as prime minister.

New Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani previously headed up the office of gas-rich Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, according to the government website.

"The emir issued [on] Tuesday the emiri order number two of 2020, appointing His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani as prime minister. The emiri order shall be effective starting from its date of issue," the state-run Qatar News Agency reported.

Sheikh Khalid took the oath of office before the emir, in a ceremony also attended by Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, according to Al-Jazeera.

Biography

Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani is currently serving as the Chief of the Amiri Diwan since November 2014, according to Qatari media.

Earlier, he served as Director of HH The Amir’s office since The amir assumed the reins of power.

Born in Doha in 1968, Sheikh Khalid received his pre-university schooling in his home country before moving to the United States in 1993 from where he obtained Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

At the beginning of his career, he worked at Qatar Liquefied Gas Company Limited, until 2002.

He later served in the Office of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs between 2002 and 2006.

In March 2006, he joined the Amiri Diwan, and worked at the Office of HH the Heir Apparent.

He was then appointed as Director of the Office of the Private Secretary of HH the Heir Apparent on July 11, 2006, until he was appointed Director of the Office of HH the Heir Apparent on January 9, 2007.

HE Sheikh Khalid also sits on the board of the Sports and Social Activities Support Fund (Daam).