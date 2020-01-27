Selena Gomez makes shocking revelation about abuse from Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has come forth sharing a horrific information about her former love life.

The singer who recently released her new album RARE, in an exclusive interview with NPR, has accused ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber of abusing her emotionally.



Revealing her feeling about she was a victim, Selena said, “I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse [during the relationship].”

When asked by the reporter whether she was referring to 'emotional abuse', Selena replied in the affirmative.

"Yes, and I think that it's something that — I had to find a way to understand it as an adult," she said.

The former Disney star added, “As much as I definitely don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I've ever felt and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

The conversation about Justin Bieber during the interview ensued when Selena was inquired about her song Lose You To Love Me, which confirms her off and on relationship with the Baby hit-maker.

“I felt I didn't get a respectful closure [in the relationship], and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said,” Selena continued.

“It's not a hateful song; it's a song that is saying — I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that.

“It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over,” the 27-year-old singer added.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated each other on and off between 2011 and 2018.