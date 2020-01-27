Alicia Keys shares a heartfelt plea with a cover of 'Someone You Loved' at Grammy's 2020

Alicia Keys recently took the Grammy’s by storm with her very own parody version of Someone You Loved. Her performance was a splendid mix of humor and wisdom, something which the world needs to hear.



The star began by commenting on the situation within the world at the moment and how love and unity is needed in order to get through it.

She ushered in the celebrations with a call to change, she was quoted saying, “It’s a new decade, it’s time for newness, and we refuse the negative energy, we refuse the old systems, you feel me on that?” Keys said.

“We want to feel respected and safe in our diversity, we want to be shifting to realness and inclusivity. Tonight we wanna celebrate the people, the artists who put themselves on the line to share their truth with us.”

The star's lyrics tugged at the heart strings of those all around the world. She went onto say, "Tonight we must unite in spite of all the news that we’re seeing.” She continued, “Commander in Chief impeached, y'all get out, let's bring Cardi B in. Cause music changes the world just like Beethoven said old dude in a wig but I’ll still give him some cred.”

Speaking on the current world situation Alicia continued, “It’s just too many lies, too much hate too much spin, it’s when good people do nothing that the bad guys win. But it’s the Grammy’s we gonna have a ball and im Alicia keys to get your through it all. If you like kpop, or rock and rolls’ your drug, ima get cha kinda used to hearing music you love. At the Grammy’s, 10,000 hours long, so keep the speeches short and go for one more song. To all my overkill's and all my underdogs, ima get cha kinda used to know’in music is love.”

