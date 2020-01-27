Alicia Keys wins the Grammy's 2020 with heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys somberly ushered in the Grammy's celebrations after the news of Kobe Bryant's passing rocked Hollywood.



Her opening monologue speech stated, "Here we are together on music's biggest night. Celebrating artists that do it best, but to be honest with you, we're all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero."

"And we're literally standing here, heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built. Right now Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all of those that have been tragically lost today are in our spirit. They're in our hearts. They're in our prayers. They're in this building," she announced.

"And I would like to ask everybody to take a moment and just hold them inside of you. Hold them inside of you, and share our strength and our support with their families. We never imagined in a million years we'd have to start the show like this. Never never never never never never. So we wanted to do something that could describe a tiny bit how we all feel right now," the singer added.

Before her parody performance for Someone You Loved, the singer mentioned Kobe Bryant once more, stating, "You see us? You see us? We’re unstoppable. We get to be who we want to be. We get to be different. We get to be unique. We get to be everything, right now."

"So I’m looking forward to being here together with all of us, again, celebrating this music. Because I know how much Kobe loved music. I know how much he loved music. So we’ve got to make this a celebration in his honor, you know? He would want us to keep the vibrations high. You know music is that one language we can all speak. It don’t matter where we’re from. We all understand it," Alicia concluded.