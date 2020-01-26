It's my dream to be the fastest bowler in women cricket: Fatima Sana

KARACHI: Fatima Sana has quickly made her name among some good fast bowlers of women cricket. She's sharp and passionate — both on and off the field — and as full of energy off the field as when she dons Pakistan's colours.

Sana, 18, is an emerging star of Pakistan women's cricket. Although there's no formal record of her bowling speed, she is known to bowl very quick and players who have faced her say her bowling is remarkable.

The young cricketer wishes to be as fast as possible and has set her sights on bowling the fastest ball in women's cricket.

"I love the pace, I just love bowling fast. As fast as I can," she told media in Karachi.

"The day I started playing cricket, I aimed to bowl the fastest. It is my dream to be the fastest bowler in women cricket," said Sana, who is set to represent Pakistan in next month's women World T20.

As a child, she used to play on the streets of Karachi. Her job was to keep bowling to her brothers as they played cricket on streets. And that's how her passion for fast bowling started.

Sana follows James Anderson and wants to emulate him. She, however, said she wants to contribute with the bat for the team as well.

"I am also working to improve my batting and the coach, Iqbal Imam, is really helping me to improve my skills with the bat," she said.

She has now set her sights on doing well in International Cricket Council's (ICC) Women World T20 next month.

"It is my first big event and I am naturally nervous about it but I am confident of doing well," she said.

"We have worked really hard for the tournament and I am sure there will be some good results in Australia from Pakistan's camp," she said.