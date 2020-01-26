Angelina Jolie to help teens counter fake news with her BBC show

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
With the issue of fake news enveloping the world, Hollywood’s A-lister Angelina Jolie wants to counter the challenge by aiming for the younger audience.
The 44-year-old Maleficent actor will be joining forces with BBC to executive produce BBC My World, a show targeted for teenagers on how to identify and counter fake news and shape their thoughts around significant international issues.
The show, co-produced by Jolie and Microsoft Education, will be aiming to tap BBC World Service coverage.
“As a parent I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect to them to each other,” Jolie said in a statement.
“I hope it will help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on the issues that matter to them, drawing on the BBC World Service’s network of thousands of journalists and multiple language services around the world,” she added.
