Angelina Jolie to help teens counter fake news with her BBC show

With the issue of fake news enveloping the world, Hollywood’s A-lister Angelina Jolie wants to counter the challenge by aiming for the younger audience.



The 44-year-old Maleficent actor will be joining forces with BBC to executive produce BBC My World, a show targeted for teenagers on how to identify and counter fake news and shape their thoughts around significant international issues.

The show, co-produced by Jolie and Microsoft Education, will be aiming to tap BBC World Service coverage.

“As a parent I am happy to be able to give my support to a program that aims to help children learn more about the lives of other young people around the world, and connect to them to each other,” Jolie said in a statement.

“I hope it will help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on the issues that matter to them, drawing on the BBC World Service’s network of thousands of journalists and multiple language services around the world,” she added.