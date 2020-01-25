Jennifer Aniston drops massive truthbombs about Ellen DeGeneres while guest-hosting her show

Jennifer Aniston made her fans’ fantasy turn into a reality when she took over the highly popular talk show The Ellen Show, in Ellen DeGeneres’s absentia.

The Murder Mystery star also hosted a segment wherein she surprised Friends fans by hiding behind the iconic Central Perk couch and popping out from behind as they begin to strike a pose at the sets.

Jennifer also delved into details about Ellen DeGeneres while guest-hosting and revealed some ‘deep, dark secrets’ about the host as she decided to ‘share some dirt’.

“And I’m not talking just dirt — I’m telling you some deep, dark secrets,” Jen promised. “Like, for example, people think that she buys and sells houses because she loves real estate — no, it’s not true. It’s because she’s on the run. From the law. You have no idea!”



“I’ve got more. Her real name? It’s not Ellen. It’s Sherry. Sherry Linguine,” she continued. “It’s true, you’ve just got to Google it. And there’s one more. She throws pennies away. She throws pennies right into the garbage in front of people. Good luck pennies!”

Jennifer continued to joke, saying that she “can’t even walk into [DeGeneres’] dressing room, because she’s burning one of those Gwyneth Paltrow candles.”

“Oh, and one more,” Jen added. “She once voiced an animated adult film called Grinding Nemo. It’s hard to find, but you know how to find it.”