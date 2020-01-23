Off-spinner Hafeez to undergo bowling action test as per ECB's instructions

Off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez will undergo a bowling action test at the Lahore University of Management Sciences’ (LUMS) on January 29, Middlesex Cricket’s website revealed.

Hafeez’s action was reported as illegal in August 2019 during the Vitality Blast T20 match between Somerset and Middlesex. Consequently, the flaw saw the bowler suspended from bowling in competitions organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).



The 39-year-old’s action was then tested at the Loughborough University and according to a statement issued by the ECB the bowler’s elbow extension surpassed the 15-degree limit.

"I have received the ECB Bowling Review Group report on my bowling action. Realising that the findings will potentially affect my reputation as a world-proven all-rounder, I accept the Bowling Review Group findings,” said Hafeez.

"As per ECB regulations, I am ready to appear for an independent analysis at an ICC-accredited centre so that I become eligible to play in ECB-organised events," he said.