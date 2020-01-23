Nick Cannon wants Orlando Brown on 'Wild 'n Out'

Nick Cannon might have responded to Eminem in the strongest ways possible but the 'Wild 'n Out' star took the high road when he came under attack from Orlando Brown on Wednesday.

Story is that the "That's So Raven" actor took the Internet by storm when a video of him attacking Nick went viral on social media.

The expletive-laden video shocked fans of "The Invitation" rapper who was accused in the video of indulging in an illicit act with Orlando Brown.

While Nick fans were expecting a harsh response, he came up with a something that seems to have won hearts of not only his fan but it is also likely to melt Brown's heart.

Calling Orlando his brother, Nick, in his Instagram post, shifted the blame on media for trying to pit them against each other.

The controversy also led to speculations whether Orlando was taking sides with Eminem with whom Nick is having what seems to be an unending beef.

The speculations stemmed from the nature of the claims that Orlando made in his video.

Nick had also threw the similar allegations against Slim Shady in his track "The Invitation".

Whatever the reason, fans are heaping praise on Nick for showing restraint and expressing sympathy with Orlando Brown despite being attacked ruthlessly.