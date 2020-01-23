Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson ready to have kids?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have parted ways but it looks like she isn’t the only one who has moved on past that.

Her new relationship with Cody Simpson is going stronger than ever and the public seems to have already made Liam Hemsworth a topic of the past as they direct their questions towards the new couple’s future together.

The 23-year-old La Da Dee crooner had recently made an appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show where the hosts seemed to have taken the phrase ‘up close and personal’ to a whole new level.

During the course of the interview, Cody was asked about his relationship with Miley and whether the two were already thinking about having kids.



“Yeah, it’s great. We’re amazing. No complaints,” he said about the relationship, but went on to answer the part about kids, saying: “None yet, mate.”

The lovebirds have been going strong since October of 2019 as they frequently take the internet by storm through their never-ending PDA-filled exchanges and outings.