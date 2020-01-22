Rihanna seen cosying up to Drake days after calling it quits with Hassan Jameel

Vocal powerhouse Rihanna had been all over the news of late over her recent split with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, and it now looks like she is now looking to brew something with her former flame Drake.

The two were spotted over the weekend attending the Yams Day charity show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn where the Umbrella crooner was spotted with A$AP Rocky, which led to speculation about the two looking to get things started romantically.

However, that appears to be far from what the reality suggests as she was seen cosying up to her past paramour, Drake which left fans in a frenzy.

The 31-year-old singing sensation had previously been in a briefly-lasted relationship with the Canadian rapper back in 2016 after his VMA’s confession of him being in love with her since he was 22.

The news comes days after Rihanna ended her relationship of two-and-a-half years with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.