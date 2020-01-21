SHOCKING: Camila Cabello spent the entire flight crying, here’s why

Famed singer Camila Cabello just revealed that she was left super emotional and broke down into tears on a flight recently.



The Senorita singer took to Instagram to share that she was crying hysterically after she watched an emotional movie on-board.

“I just spent a whole flight watching beautiful movies and crying, and i had this exact same feeling. these are what we stay alive for,” Camila wrote in her post alongside the film's quote which read, “We don't read and write poetry because it's cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race.”

The quote continued, “The human race is filled with passion. Poetry, beauty, love, romance. These are what we stay alive for. The powerful play goes on and you may contribute a verse. What will your verse be?”

Camila is currently dating singer Shawn Mendes and the couple is going strong and steady with their frequent PDA-filled outings coming as a treat to their fans.