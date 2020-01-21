Shah Rukh Khan reveals how much his first salary was, and where he spent it: details inside

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan, whose estimated net worth is over $600 million, has revealed how much his first salary was and where he spent that money.



The Zero actor visited Taj Mahal to shoot the latest episode of Dance Plus 5, a reality show of choreographer and director Remo D Souza, recently.

Reminiscing about his first visit to the historic place, he disclosed “I received first salary of Rs50 and spent that money on train ticket to visit Taj Mahal”.

Only a meager amount was left after buying the ticket, Shah Rukh Khan wearing a pearl white traditional kurta paired with dhoti pants said and added that he managed to afford only a glass of pink lassi with this remaining money.

Khan further admitted that: “A bee fell into my only glass of lassi, but I still drank it. I puked all through my return journey.”

Shah Rukh Khan, was last seen in film Zero alongside Katrina Kaif. The film did not perform well at the box office.