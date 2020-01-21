Meghan Markle happier than ever as she enjoys her post-Megxit freedom: See photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have left the British royal family in a major crisis but the two are definitely enjoying the freedom that has come following their exit.



The Duchess of Sussex’s latest photo making rounds on the internet is evidencing just that, as she carried eight-month-old Archie during an outing in Vancouver.

The beaming former Suits star looked chirpier and more content than ever as she carried Archie strapped to her chest while her canine pals, black Labrador Oz and beagle named Guy, joined her for the hike in Horth Hill Regional Park.

Meghan rocked a comfortable look during the happy and foggy hike as she donned black leggings and light matching jacket, finishing the look with a braid on her right side coming out of her green beanie.

Meghan’s priceless smile was unmissable as social media users pointed out how the 38-year-old is now enjoying her freedom after bidding adieu to her briefly-lived royal life.

Her happy outing comes after Prince Harry joined the mother-son duo in Canada after he had stayed back in London earlier, seeking approval for their exit from the family from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.