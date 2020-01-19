Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may get financial support from Prince Charles

While news has been rife about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle letting go off their royal HRH titles following the exit from the family, it looks like they won’t be entirely forsaken.



Royal reporter Omid Scobie has some inside scoop about the pair not completely being cut off from the family as it was reported that Harry’s father Prince Charles will be giving some financial assistance to the two, privately.

“Prince Charles will still continue to offer private financial support,” Scobie tweeted, adding that: “They’ll still happily attend engagements for the Queen (such as Trooping the Colour).”

Another concern hovering over the heads of many was the couple’s Sussex title remaining a part of their identity or not.

Regarding that, Scobie said: “Details, including security and using the name “Sussex Royal” will be shared in due course.

This being said, the two even after officially parting ways and becoming financially independent, will not be in need off much monetary assistance as Prince Harry and Meghan’s net worth is $40 million and $7 million respectively.