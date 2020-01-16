Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are the real-life versions of Joe and Love from 'You'

Hollywood sensation Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma are getting termed as the real-life versions of the couple in Netflix series You. Thankfully, just on the surface.

The internet couldn’t help but notice how the twisted couple in the psychological thriller played by Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti bear an uncanny resemblance to the Lizzie McGuire actor and her husband, singer, songwriter Matthew Koma.

While Koma looks vaguely similar to the former Gossip Girls star’s character Joe Goldberg, Duff and Pedretti’s physical similarities are almost unmissable.

Some fans even added Two Broke Girls actor Kat Dennings into the equation, dubbing her as a possible doppelganger of the two.



