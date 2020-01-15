Bangladesh series may see Sarfaraz's return as trio likely to be axed: report

Chief Selector Misbah-ul-Haq will most likely axe bowler Mohammad Irfan, out-of-form batsmen Haris Sohail and batsman Asif Ali when the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh would be announced, according to Cricket Pakistan.

The trio featured in the T20I series against Australia last year but fared woefully in a series Pakistan lost 2-0.

According to the publication, their performances (or lack thereof) could cost them a place in the side when Misbah names the roster on Thursday.

Furthermore, discussions between the selectors and captain Babar Azam have taken place and will continue tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention that former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is in contention for a re-call on account of his improved fitness and decent performances in the domestic circuit.

Shaheen Afridi, who had missed the Australia series, is also fully fit and likely to get a recall. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars' Haris Rauf could also be considered due to his stunning performances for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.