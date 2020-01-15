Harry Styles confesses Jennifer Aniston was his first celebrity crush after speaking about sexuality

Hollywood’s leading lady Jennifer Aniston surely knows how to make hearts swoon and while she has won over a mammoth fan base, this also includes British heartthrob Harry Styles.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show, the Lights Out crooner confessed that his first celebrity crush was none other than the Friends actor.

During a segment of Burning Questions, the former One Direction member was quite open about admitting that he had the hots for the Murder Mystery star.

In the midst of his interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the 25-year-old singer also opened up about some other interesting things as well. Such as, his biggest guilty pleasure being working out on the tunes of his former boy band One Direction.

Earlier, speaking about his androgynous looks, the singer-turned-actor revealed: “In terms of how I wanna dress, and what the album sleeve’s gonna be, I tend to make decisions in terms of collaborators I want to work with. I want things to look a certain way.”