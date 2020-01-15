Rosie Gabrielle names her kitten ‘Skardu’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rosie Gabriella, who accepted Islam and announced her conversion publicly, has named her rescued kitten after Pakistani city Skardu.
Sharing a photo of herself with bike and kitten, Rosie said “A kitten I rescued named Skardu.”
While answering some questions asked by fans, the Canadian vlogger said she would not wear a permanent Hijab as it was not compulsory.
She added she was not going to change her name and also won’t stop touring on her bike.
Regarding Hajj/Umrah, Rosie said “I will perform Hajj/Umrah within the next year”.
Rosie who extensively traveled to Pakistan and spent years exploring the country, last week announced that she has converted to Islam.
