Rosie Gabrielle names her kitten ‘Skardu’

Rosie Gabriella, who accepted Islam and announced her conversion publicly, has named her rescued kitten after Pakistani city Skardu.



Sharing a photo of herself with bike and kitten, Rosie said “A kitten I rescued named Skardu.”

While answering some questions asked by fans, the Canadian vlogger said she would not wear a permanent Hijab as it was not compulsory.

She added she was not going to change her name and also won’t stop touring on her bike.

Regarding Hajj/Umrah, Rosie said “I will perform Hajj/Umrah within the next year”.

Rosie who extensively traveled to Pakistan and spent years exploring the country, last week announced that she has converted to Islam.

